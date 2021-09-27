Pfizer to move forward with vaccines for children 'pretty soon'

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Sunday that his company would begin moving forward with efforts to get children eligible for COVID-19 vaccines "pretty soon."

"I think we are going to submit this data pretty soon. It's a question of days not weeks," Bourla told ABC's "This Week."

The Pfizer CEO noted that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would review the data after it is submitted and make the official decisions about approval.

Bourla added that Pfizer would be ready to manufacture more doses for children if needed. Children ages 5 to 11 would receive about one-third of the dose adults receive, he stated.

Pfizer announced last week that its COVID-19 vaccine has been proven safe and effective in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for children ages 5 to 11.

The announcement came days after the FDA approved a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine only for those who are over age 65 or otherwise determined to be high risk, despite Israeli data showing that the third dose provides 10 times more protection than the first two alone.

On Thursday, a CDC panel recommended a booster shot of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older and some adults with underlying medical conditions, but declined to recommend boosters for adults ages 18 to 64 who live or work in institutions with high risk of contracting COVID-19.

A day later, Rochelle Walensky, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), overruled the panel’s recommendation and said people at risk of COVID-19 infection because of their jobs should also be eligible for a booster.