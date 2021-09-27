UTJ MK attacked for the second time in two weeks

Unknown persons sprayed a pungent-smelling substance on the door of the home of MK Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) in Jerusalem. The police have launched an investigation.

The incident occurred on Saturday night. An initial investigation has found that a person with a haredi appearance carried out the act.

The police said that "in the morning a report was received that pungent-smelling substances were thrown near the home of an MK, an investigation was opened. This investigation joins an investigation that began about two weeks ago following an attempted assault near his house."

This is the second incident in the last two weeks in which Porush has been attacked. In the first incident, Porush left his house in the early morning hours on his way to morning prayers, when he came across a young man who approached him on an electric scooter.

"Are you Meir Porush?" the man asked. Porush answered in the affirmative, at which point the man pulled out scissors in an attempt to trim his beard, before fleeing the scene when Porush began to raise his voice. So far, no suspect has been apprehended in the case.

Following the incident, two Knesset security guards were assigned to Porush.