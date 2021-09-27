Two Border Police fighters lightly wounded in clashes in Shechem

The IDF and the Border Police on Sunday night secured about 500 worshipers who arrived for prayers at Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem (Nablus).

Violent riots ensued with the participation of dozens of Palestinian Arabs, during which the rioters threw explosive devices and rocks at the fighters, who returned fire and used riot dispersal means.

One Border Police fighter was lightly wounded from an explosive device and received medical treatment at a military clinic. A second Border Police fighter was lightly wounded by a rock that hit him in the face. The fighter was treated at the scene and continued his operational activities.

In addition, a Border Police vehicle was damaged by gunfire.

The worshipers were evacuated from the compound and there were no injuries among them.