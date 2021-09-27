Liberman seeks to close gaps with Mansour Abbas

Significant progress has been made in talks to approve the budget in light of the activities of Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman in favor of the Ra’am party, Channel 13 News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Liberman is urging Finance Ministry officials to act to implement the demands of Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas in order to enable the budget to be approved and to prevent the dissolution of the government.

The report further said that the budget department wants to help close the gaps but claims that they will not go overlimit. In total, most of the gaps in the discussions have been closed, and the point of contention is currently 3.7 billion shekels that will be spent over five years, from the resources of various ministries, that will be diverted to Arab society.

Ra’am is also demanding that the building laws be changed in a way that eliminates the demolition of illegal construction in the Arab sector.