'We want to extend the relations with Bahrain and the UAE'

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday held a three-way meeting with the Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in the UAE, Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The three marked the one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords that took place this month. Prime Minister Bennett said that Israel strives to strengthen relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, in all areas, and added that he hopes that more countries in the region will join the circle of peace.

"I am so happy to meet you. It is important that we meet to mark the anniversary of the Abraham Accords, which have great significance for us," Bennett said.

"First of all, I want to tell you that I met the King of Jordan and the President of Egypt, and they are of course pleased with the relations between our countries, and I want to ensure they continue," he added.

“We are stable, and we believe in this relationship, and we want to extend it as much as possible," the Prime Minister stated.