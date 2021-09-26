Tucker Carlson: F*** the ADL

Fox News host Tucker Carlson took aim at the Anti-Defamation League Friday, after the ADL called for him to be fired and accused him of ‘xenophobia’.

Speaking with Megyn Kelly on Sirius/XM, Carlson excoriated the ADL after the group renewed its call for Fox News to drop Carlson, host of Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“The ADL?” Tucker said after Kelly noted that the group had accuse him of pushing “the great replacement theory” and called for his removal. “Well f*** them!”

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, a former official from the Obama administration, on Friday accused Carlson of xenophobia and demanded Fox News drop Carlson from its lineup.

“For @TuckerCarlson, host of one of the most watched news programs in the country, to use his platform as a megaphone to spread the toxic and xenophobic ‘Great Replacement’ theory, is repugnant and a dangerous abuse of power,” Greenblatt tweeted.

In April, Greenblatt accused Carlson of pushing a “white supremacist tenet” which he said “is anti-Semitic, racist and toxic.”

The accusations stem from Carlson’s claims that the Democratic party has used immigration – including illegal immigration – to shift the electorate of the US in their favor.

In a segment Thursday, Carlson went on to accuse senior Democrats, including then-Vice President Joe Biden, of racism, citing comments by Biden in 2015 lauding data projecting that non-Hispanic whites were expected to become a minority of Americans by 2017.

“Folks like me who are Caucasian, of European descent, for the first time in 2017 we'll be an absolute minority in the United States of America. Absolute minority. Fewer than 50% of the people in America from then and on will be white European stock. That's not a bad thing. That’s a source of our strength.”

On Friday, Carlson defended his claims, saying they had “nothing to do with anti-Semitism” and that Democrats have been explicit in their support for using immigration to reshape the US electorate.

“The great replacement theory is, in fact, not a theory,” Tucker said Friday. “It's something that the Democrats brag about constantly up to and including the President. And in one sentence at that, it's this: rather than convince the current population that our policies are working and they should vote for us as a result, we can't be bothered to do that.”

“We're instead going to change the composition of the population and bring in people who will vote for us. So that's, there isn't actually inherently a racial component to it, and it's nothing to do with anti-Semitism.”

Carlson also slammed Greenblatt personally, alluding to his work in the Obama administration and calling him an “apparatchik” of the Democratic party.

“The ADL was such a noble organization that had a very specific goal, which was to fight anti-Semitism. That's a virtuous goal. I think they were pretty successful over the years. Now it's operated by a guy who's just a Democratic Party, just an apparatchik of the Democratic party. And I have to say, it's important for people with moral authority to stand up and say that, you know, because it's very corrosive for someone to take the residual moral weight of an organization that he inherited and use it for partisan ends, which is what they're doing.”