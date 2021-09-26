Senator Graham: I hope President Trump runs again

US Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told a crowd of Michigan Republicans on Saturday night that he hopes former President Donald Trump runs for the presidency again in 2024, reports The Detroit News.

"I don't think Trump is listening. He might be," Graham said. "I hope President Trump runs again."

"People ask me, ‘What happened with you and Trump?'" Graham told the crowd. "I say we found common ground. I’ve come to like him and he likes him.”

"That gets us through 18 holes," he added referring to their time playing golf together. "The first nine, I'll tell him why I like him. The back nine is why he likes him."

Trump can be "a handful" but is one of the most consequential presidents in American history, Graham added.

Trump has already hinted several times that he will run for the White House again in 2024 but has yet to make a formal announcement.

He did so most recently in a radio interview on Friday, in which he said that the only thing that could prevent him from running would be “a bad call from a doctor or something”.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Trump said that he has already made up his mind regarding a 2024 run, but couldn’t explicitly declare his intentions because of “campaign financing” issues.

When asked whether he plans to make another bid for the White House, Trump said, "I do know my answer but I can't reveal it yet because that has to do with campaign financing and everything else. But I absolutely know my answer. We're going to do very well and people are going to be very happy."

Trump also teased at a 2024 run when he spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference this past February.

In that speech, Trump said of the Democrats, "Actually, as you know they just lost the White House...who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time."

Trump’s onetime press secretary, Sean Spicer, last month indicated that Trump would run for the presidency again in 2024.