Barkat meets senators in Washington: True friends of Israel

MK Nir Barkat (Likud) met seven senior senators in Washington as part of his efforts to promote a move that would prevent the establishment of a Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem.

"I had a very important meeting in Washington with seven members of the Senate, true friends of the State of Israel: Lindsey Graham, Rob Portman, John Thune, Richard Burr, Marsha Blackburn, Joni Ernst and Cynthia Lummis," he said.

"During the meeting, we discussed the dangers of establishing a Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem and the joint need of the United States and Israel to fight terrorism in the Middle East, led by Iran, a terrorist state that threatens the destruction of Israel."

Barkat added, "I have found true friends who are committed to Israel's security who will work from here, in Washington, to strengthen the strong alliance between us and, with the help of God, will soon come to visit Israel."