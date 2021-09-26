At least 3 dead, multiple people injured in train derailment in Montana

At least three people were killed and multiple were injured on Saturday when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed in north-central Montana, the train agency said, according to The Associated Press.

The Empire Builder train derailed at 4:00 p.m. near Joplin, a town of about 200, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said in a statement.

The accident scene is about 150 miles (241 kilometers) north of Helena and about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the border with Canada.

The train had about 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard when the derailment occurred, Abrams said.

Amtrak was working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers and safely evacuate all other passengers, he added.

The exact number of people who were injured is not yet known, as is the cause of the derailment.