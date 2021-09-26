United Arab List chief: 'Government is at a crossroads'

MK Mansour Abbas, who heads the Knesset's United Arab List (Ra'am), slammed his coalition partners and said that the government has reached "a crossroads."

In an interview with Ulpan Shishi, Abbas said: "The concern over criticism from the Right is preventing the government from keeping its commitments."

"Not for nothing did I think that it was better for Ra'am to join a right-wing government," he added. "They forgot that [former Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu would walk around and talk about how much money he transferred to the Arab sector. Netanyahu's shadow is hanging over this government. It can't always remain afraid of what the Likud will say about it."

The Likud party, for its part, responded to Abbas' statement by saying that they never passed him a proposal to form a government.

"Mansour Abbas' fake threat was intended to present a false front, as if [Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett and [Foreign Minister Yair] Lapid are looking at his demands, at a time when they already gave in during the bankruptcy sale to Ra'am, when they formed the leftist government."

"Abbas knows very well that he never received a proposal to join a right-wing government, and the only alternative he had was the left-wing government which caved to all his demands."

MK Yoav Kisch (Likud) tweeted: "1. Mansour is squeezing as much as he can out of Bennett. 2. He is using the concept of a 'right-wing government' as he did with great success during the negotiations, while the leftist Lapid-Bennett government was being formed. 3. The truth is that he never received a proposal to join a right-wing government! It's not relevant. 4. We can estimate Mansour Abbas' negotiating abilities, as he wraps Lapid-Bennett around his finger easily."