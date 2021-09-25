AOC 'deeply sorry' for Iron Dome vote

US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday tweeted an apology for her "present" vote on the standalone bill to resupply Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system.

The bill followed a decision by the US House of Representatives to drop the resupply from a general spending bill.

In a document shared in her tweet, Ocasio-Cortez explained, "I want to be clear with our community that I am opposed to this bill but ultimately cast a PRESENT vote."

"For far too long, the US has handed unconditional aid to the Israeli government while doing nothing to address or raise the persistent human rights abuses against the Palestinian people."

"Yes, I wept," she admitted, adding, "To those I have disappointed — I am deeply sorry. To those who believe this reasoning is insufficient or cowardice — I understand."