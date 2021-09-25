Four people injured in sukkah collapse

A sukkah (temporary hut used during the Feast of Tabernacles) built on stilts collapsed Saturday evening, injuring four people.

The sukkah had been built two meters (approximately six-and-a-half feet) above ground level, on Shomrei Emunim Street in Jerusalem's Meah She'arim neighborhood.

Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah paramedics arriving at the scene provided first aid to four people who suffered light injuries: two women in their 30s, a two-year-old girl, and a five-year-old boy.

The four were taken to Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center.

In a statement, Israel Police said: "A report was received that the floor of a sukkah built about two meters above ground in Jerusalem's Meah She'arim had collapsed. As a result of this, four people were lightly injured (three adults and a child) and required medical treatment. Police forces arriving at the scene began to investigate the circumstances of the incident."