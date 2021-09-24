Zionist Org of America calls for Squad members to be removed from Congressional committees

The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) is calling for “far-left Jew-hating Congressional ‘Squad’ members” to be removed from Congressional committees in the wake of two controversial incidents that occurred in the last week that provoked outrage.

The ZOA noted that on September 21 Squad members – led by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Betty McCollum (D-MN) – convinced Democratic House leaders to remove $1 billion in funding for the replenishing of Israel’s Iron Dome system by stating that otherwise they would refuse to vote for a Democratic bill to increase the debt ceiling and continue to fund the government.

The government funding bill was then passed by the House without the allocation for the Iron Dome.

“The Squad members thus demonstrated that endangering Jews and Israel is their top priority – even more important to them than keeping the U.S. government operating, and even more important to them than enacting their $3.5 trillion spending agenda,” said the ZOA in a statement.

The ZOA noted that the incident took place only days after Ocasio-Cortez and other Squad members put forward an amendment to block a previously approved sale of defensive precision kits to Israel.

“Removing the anti-Semitic ‘Squad’ members from their committees is long overdue, and the reasons keep piling up,” said the ZOA.

The ZOA stressed that “replenishment of Iron Dome is thus urgently needed” after Israel’s May conflict with Hamas.

“ZOA appreciates Republicans’ and moderate Democrats’ efforts to restore the Iron Dome funding derailed by the Squad,” they said.

“However, ZOA is deeply concerned that Senate Appropriations Chair Patrick Leahy stated that he prefers to delay consideration of Iron Dome replenishment funding until year-end. Delayed consideration could thwart funding altogether. And delayed replenishment could destroy many Jewish and Arab lives.”

