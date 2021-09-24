British PM honors UK synagogue for Afghan refugee collection

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has honored Bushey United Synagogue in Bushey, UK for its work collecting donations for Afghan refugees over the summer.

The synagogue was awarded the Prime Minister’s Points of Light Award, the UK Jewish News reported.

The award recognizes outstanding volunteers who make a change in their community.

The synagogue collected thousands of pieces of clothing to donate to Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country who were resettled locally in the Bushey area.

Local MP Oliver Dowden, who presented the award, said that he was “delighted and honoured” to award the Points of Light honor to Rabbi Elchonon Feldman and the synagogue’s social action committee – Bushey Gives Back.

“I know that Bushey United Synagogue was swamped with donations from the local community, so much so you could not get into the car park,” Dowden said. “This is testament to both Rabbi Feldman, volunteers, his shul, and the wider Hertsmere community. I could not think of someone more deserving of this prestigious award.”

Rabbi Feldman told the Jewish News that he was “completely floored” to learn that he and the synagogue were receiving the award. He called the award “humbling.”

“What’s really nice about it is that all this was all done because we cared,” he said.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)