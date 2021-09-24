Two mothers who gave birth hospitalized in critical condition with COVID-19

50 COVID-19 carriers are hospitalized as of Friday at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, in two COVID-19 wards, two COVID-19 intensive care units and a pediatric intensive care unit.

20 of the patients are in critical condition and are on ventilators, including two 40-year-olds who are connected to an ECMO machine. 15 are in serious condition and receiving respiratory assistance, and the rest are in moderate-to-mild condition.

Among the patients are two children in very serious condition, a six-month-old and a two-year-old, both with complex background diseases.

Two unvaccinated mothers are hospitalized at the COVID-19 intensive care units. Due to a rapid deterioration in their condition, the staff at the hospital had to deliver their babies several weeks prematurely.

A 20-year-old woman who underwent a caesarean section at week 28 is in critical condition. The other, a 27-year-old who underwent surgery at week 27, is receiving respiratory assistance and is listed in serious condition.

