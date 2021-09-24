World Jewish Congress to work with Bahrain to promote peace

Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani met with World Jewish Congress (WJC) President Ronald S. Lauder on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Nations in New York on the sidelines of the 76th United Nations General Assembly, the Bahrain News Agency reported.

Their meeting, which was also attended by several high level Bahraini government officials, included discussions about the opportunities for cooperation between Bahrain and the World Jewish Congress, within the context of the Abraham Accords, and the framework that it opened up for promoting and establishing peace and prosperity for the region.

The two leaders also highlighted the importance of undertaking further work to establish a lasting peace in the region, alongside promoting values of tolerance, coexistence, and cooperation. They further discussed issues that were of common interest.