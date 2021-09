The seven-day Festival of Sukkot (Tabernacles) is all about the absolute and sublime happiness of having total trust in Hashem (G-d): He protected us during forty years in the wilderness and He can protect us every day of our lives. We only need to let go of the silly trappings of permanence and false security which ultimately only bring us down.

From the Simchat Beit Hashoeva to the Water Libation Ceremony, Sukkot is an explosion of joy, prayer, and gratitude.