Mass shooting in Tennessee

Police in Collierville, Tennessee report that a man with a rifle entered a Kroger supermarket Wednesday and began firing, killing, or injuring 14 individuals in the space of a few minutes.



Witnesses told CNN that the gunman followed them as they fled, shooting other targets of opportunity as he went. One employee, a woman named Olivia King, was killed at the scene; several other employees and customers are hospitalized with serious injuries.



Shoppers in the store at the time described the weapon used as a 'military-style rifle' but did not give an exact designation. One shopper said that he believes it to have been semi-automatic based on the speed with which at least 15 rounds were discharged. Law enforcement would not comment on the type of weapon used, saying that it was part of an ongoing investigation.

Those in the supermarket hid in locked offices or the store's walk-in freezers to avoid the shooter until police officers and a SWAT team flooded the store. The New York Times reports that the suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Possible motives for the shooting are still being investigated. The supermarket in question remains closed as a crime scene; the management of the supermarket, as well as worker's unions and victims advocacy groups, have begun to compile a joint support network for both customers and employees who have been affected by the shooting.