Health Ministry source: 'No way to avoid new coronavirus restrictions'

Senior sources in Israel's Health Ministry harshly criticized the Israeli government's policies and management of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Maariv, the sources warned, "We are not in the place we thought we'd be in. The number of infections is continuing to rise. There's no way to avoid enacting restrictions. The fact that the Cabinet is not meeting in order to not decide on restrictions is very problematic."

"People are continuing to gather, and even though the third dose helps, for several months we've been in a situation in which thousands of people are diagnosed each day. These are very high numbers. We must restrict gatherings to up to 300 people in enclosed spaces."

On Wednesday, it was reported that the Coronavirus Cabinet will not meet until next Wednesday, when Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett returns from his trip abroad.

A Health Ministry cabinet of experts gathered to discuss the issue, concluding that the government's approach to managing the pandemic, in which it monitors the number of serious cases, is "dangerous." The cabinet also said that the impact of the third dose has been fully felt.

The number of new cases, they pointed out, continues to rise but is comprised mainly of those who are unvaccinated, who "fill up the hospitals."

There is no logic in allowing extensive gatherings for culture and sport when dozens of young people become seriously ill with coronavirus each day, they added.

Regarding the return to school after the holidays, cabinet experts said that the reopening schools is expected to bring with it a rise in infections, especially among the Arab population, where there has been a significant rise in the number of students diagnosed with coronavirus.

They also warned of a situation in which doctors are often forced to prioritize younger patients who require critical care, since hospitals are already struggling to provide high-quality care to every patient in their ICUs or who need intubation.

According to Maariv, the cabinet of experts concluded that though the booster dose is important, it is more important to try to reach those who are completely unvaccinated, and to provide them with first and second doses of the vaccine. As such, the experts supported not renewing the Green Pass for those who received their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine over six months ago.