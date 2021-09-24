Hebron festivities are back: 'It's not just the Cave of the Patriarchs'

Noam Arnon, spokesman for the Hebron Jewish Community spoke to Arutz Sheva about this year's holiday festivities.

"I must tell you, in Hebron, it's not only Me'arat Hamachpelah (the Cave of the Patriarchs), it's not only the tomb of our fathers and mothers. We have many many historical and archaeological magnificent sites in Hebron," Arnon said.

"Here you can see the history of the Jewish people from its beginning, from the fathers and the mothers, all the generations.

"You can see the town of the Second Temple Period, you can visit Me'arat Hamachpelah, an original structure from the Second Temple Period, a Jewish structure standing here, intact. You can come here you can feel the Jewish history right here in Hebron."

Arnon added that after last year's festivities were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, "I feel that so many Jews had thought ... 'When should we come back to Hebron?' Two years people could not come, people wanted to come. Now here in this Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles) you see how many people, thousands and tens of thousands of people, come and say, 'Oh, we are back, we are back with our fathers and mothers, thank G-d.'"

Arnon concluded by inviting viewers to join the festivities: "Sunday morning, 6:00, celebrating Hallel with Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, dancing and playing."

"We are waiting for you," he said.





