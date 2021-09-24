Amy’s Cabbage "Stoup"

This soup is delicious served with crostini, over pasta, or enjoy it on its own!

Tags: Kosher.com
Amy Stopnicki / Kosher.com ,

Amy Stopnicki / Kosher.com

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons Tuscanini Olive Oil
  • 3 to 4 sticks (beef) pepperoni, sliced into 1/2-inch slices
  • 1/2 cabbage, cut in 1-inch chunks
  • 35 ounces Tuscanini Tomato Sauce (approximately 4 cups)
  • 1 bottle classic borscht such as Manischewitz (approximately 2 and 1/2 cups)
  • 1/4 cup Tuscanini Apple Cider Vinegar
  • 4 tablespoons sugar
  • 20 meatballs, already cooked
  • 1 cup steak or brisket or flanken, cut into 1-inch chunks
  • water to cover (approximately 1/2 cup)
  • salt, to taste
  • pepper, to taste

Prepare Amy’s Cabbage Stoup:

In a six-quart pot, heat oil on medium-high heat. Sauté pepperoni and cabbage for five to six minutes.

Add tomato sauce, borscht, cider vinegar, and sugar and bring to a boil.

Add meatballs, your cup of meat, and water and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Courtesy of Kosher.com



