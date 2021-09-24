Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons Tuscanini Olive Oil
- 3 to 4 sticks (beef) pepperoni, sliced into 1/2-inch slices
- 1/2 cabbage, cut in 1-inch chunks
- 35 ounces Tuscanini Tomato Sauce (approximately 4 cups)
- 1 bottle classic borscht such as Manischewitz (approximately 2 and 1/2 cups)
- 1/4 cup Tuscanini Apple Cider Vinegar
- 4 tablespoons sugar
- 20 meatballs, already cooked
- 1 cup steak or brisket or flanken, cut into 1-inch chunks
- water to cover (approximately 1/2 cup)
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
Prepare Amy’s Cabbage Stoup:
In a six-quart pot, heat oil on medium-high heat. Sauté pepperoni and cabbage for five to six minutes.
Add tomato sauce, borscht, cider vinegar, and sugar and bring to a boil.
Add meatballs, your cup of meat, and water and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.