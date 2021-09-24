Ingredients:

2 tablespoons Tuscanini Olive Oil

3 to 4 sticks (beef) pepperoni, sliced into 1/2-inch slices

1/2 cabbage, cut in 1-inch chunks

35 ounces Tuscanini Tomato Sauce (approximately 4 cups)

1 bottle classic borscht such as Manischewitz (approximately 2 and 1/2 cups)

1/4 cup Tuscanini Apple Cider Vinegar

4 tablespoons sugar

20 meatballs, already cooked

1 cup steak or brisket or flanken, cut into 1-inch chunks

water to cover (approximately 1/2 cup)

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Prepare Amy’s Cabbage Stoup:

In a six-quart pot, heat oil on medium-high heat. Sauté pepperoni and cabbage for five to six minutes.

Add tomato sauce, borscht, cider vinegar, and sugar and bring to a boil.

Add meatballs, your cup of meat, and water and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Courtesy of Kosher.com