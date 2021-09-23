Did AOC cry after Iron Dome vote?

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared to become emotional and even cry after switching her vote from 'no' to 'present' when the House of Representatives voted to approve $1 billion to resupply Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system.

MSNBC political analyst Jake Sherman wrote on Twitter: "AOC seems distraught. She is in the middle of the house floor wiping away tears, crying into her colleagues shoulders."

The bill passed by a margin of 420-9. Ocasio-Cortez and representative Hank Johnson voted present. Ocasio-Cortex initially voted no, but then changed her vote.