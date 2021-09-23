'Those who oppose US support for Israel got their answer today'

Israeli leaders welcomed the passage of the independent bill in the US House of Representatives to provide $1 billion to Israel to resupply the Iron Dome missile defense system.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated: "Thank you to the members of the US House of Representatives, Democrats and Republicans alike, for their overwhelming support for Israel and their commitment to its security. Those who try to challenge this support, received the correct answer today. The people of Israel thank the American people and their representatives for their strong friendship."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated: “On behalf of Israel’s defense establishment, I would like to thank Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Chairwoman of Appropriations Rosa DeLauro, Ranking Member of Appropriations Kay Granger and members of the US House of Representatives for demonstrating their commitment to Israel’s security and for backing the replenishment of interceptors for the Iron Dome Missile defense system.



"US support for our missile defense system on a bipartisan basis is critical for Israel’s defense against rocket attacks conducted by terrorist groups such as Hamas in Gaza - but not only. Israel’s borders are surrounded by malign actors and terrorist groups who seek to harm our civilians and destroy the only Jewish State.



"We saw this clearly in May 2021 when terrorist group Hamas launched over 4000 missiles at schools, hospitals, homes - Israeli population centers- and Iron Dome shot them down. The Iron Dome is a system designed to protect and save lives.



"I thank the US government for recognizing the threats to civilian lives and for its steadfast support for the security of the State of Israel,” Gantz said.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid stated: "The US House of Representatives has approved the decision to transfer $1 billion to the Iron Dome. Another proof that with precise political work results can be achieved quickly."

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the leaders of both parties for their support of Israel's security. Israel has no better friend than the United States," Lapid said.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked thanked the Biden Administration for approving American aid to Israel.

"Thank you to President Biden and to the entire House of Representatives for their support of Israel and their assistance in equipping Iron Dome interceptors. The extremist progressive wing of the Democratic Party tried to unravel the consensus around Israel on the basis of lies and pure anti-Semitism. This is a warning light for Israel and for the Jewish community. "The strong alliance between Israel and the US has won out over them," Shaked said.