Otzma Yehudit MK calls for Knesset to help besieged town

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) visited the Samaria neighborhood of Kumi Ori to personally view the enforcement of the closed military zone order that is now entering its third year.

Although the area is supposed to be closed to anyone not registered as a resident of the hilltop, MK Ben-Gvir was allowed entry due to the special laws governing members of Knesset, which specifically allow members of Knesset freedom of movement throughout Israel.

MK Ben-Gvir toured the area, viewed the police blockade in action, and spoke with residents of the neighborhood to hear about their tribulations under siege.

One of the residents told the story of how they were forbidden to bring building materials into the neighborhood for the construction of the traditional sukkah for the Feast of Tabernacles.

At the end of the tour, Ben-Gvir commented that, "I see here a serious and persistent problem in the continued efforts by security personnel to curtail construction by honest and hardworking citizens. I am amazed by what these people have managed and endured here, and intend to bring the matter to an urgent debate in the Knesset."