Over 1,000 Jews ascend Temple Mount today

1,981 Jews have ascended the Temple Mount over the Sukkot holiday so far, 1,026 of whom visited the holy site today.

Visitors reported that prayers were held among the groups that visited the Mount

Many rabbis were among the visitors to the Temple Mount today, including Rabbi Gur Galon, the Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivat Har Bracha, Rabbi Yitzhak Brand, Rabbi Yehuda Shalosh, Rabbi David Ben Natan, Rabbi Yishai Engelman, Rabbi Yoel Elitzur, Rabbi Chaim Ozer Hayat, Rabbi Michi Yosefi, Rabbi Yitzchak Levy, Rabbi Azaria Ariel, Rabbi Shlomi Badash, Rabbi Dvir Tal, Rabbi Eliyahu Weber and Rabbi Elisha Wolfson.

A group of hundreds of residents of the Samaria community of Har Bracha ascended the Temple Mount together, led by Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Gur Galon. . "We make a pilgrimage to the closest place possible [to the site of the Holy Temple]," said Rabbi Galon.

He said: "The pilgrimage [of the festival] is to the place of the Holy Temple, as close as you can get. That is our goal. We always do the best we can. And this is the place where we can get closest to it."

"It's a wonderful feeling. The heart is filled with good vibes, with prayer and anticipation," he added. "Try it. Taste it and see that G-d is good. What a beautiful thing it is to ascend, to draw near, to rejoice in the joy of Israeli sovereignty, to rejoice in the progress of redemption. And with G-d's help, the Temple will soon be built in our days."