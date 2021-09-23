Germany: Man shot dead for asking customer to wear face mask

A gas station cashier was killed Saturday evening in Germany after asking a customer to wear a face mask in accordance with the coronavirus regulations, Reuters reported Tuesday.

The murder occurred in the western town of Idar-Oberstein, when the cashier asked a 49-year-old customer who wanted to purchase beer to wear his mask. The customer initially refused and exited the store.

However, half an hour to an hour later, he returned to the store wearing a mask, but pulled the mask down as he approached the cashier, who again requested that he abide by the rules.

Prosecutor Kai Fuhrmann told reporters that "the perpetrator pulled a revolver and shot the cashier in the head from the front. The victim fell to the floor and was immediately dead." He added that the suspect later gave himself up at a police station, blaming the coronavirus rules for causing him too much stress.

The suspect is currently in detention.

The suspect was not previously known to the police, nor was he legally allowed to possess the firearm discovered at his home, prosecutors told Germany's dpa news agency.

Reuters quoted German Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht as saying, "The state must counter the radicalization of coronavirus deniers who are willing to use violence with all possible means."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted, "The hate and incitement coming from these people who can’t be taught divides our community and kills people. They have no place in our society."

Paul Ziemiak, General Secretary of Germany's Christian Democratic Union party, tweeted, "A young man was virtually executed because he pointed out the mask requirement. An inconceivable level of radicalization!"