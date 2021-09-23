12-year-old critically injured in fire in Petah Tikva

A 12-year-old boy was critically injured in a fire that broke out in an apartment in Petah Tikva overnight Wednesday.

A 50-year-old man was seriously injured from smoke inhalation in the same fire. The boy, who is suffering from burns and smoke inhalation, was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to Schneider Hospital in the city.

Neria Hagavi, a paramedic from United Hatzalah who arrived at the scene of the fire, said, "This is a very difficult incident, the child suffered from multiple burns and smoke inhalation. We performed advanced resuscitation operations on him and he was evacuated in an intensive care ambulance while undergoing resuscitation operations."

"We also provided primary medical assistance that included providing oxygen at the scene to a 50-year-old man who was seriously injured from smoke inhalation and was also evacuated in an intensive care ambulance. Two more children in light condition were treated at the scene after inhaling smoke."