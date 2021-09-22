IDF soldier rescued after falling into 20-meter-deep pit

This evening, Wednesday, volunteers from the Etzion-Yehuda Rescue Unit rescued an IDF soldier who fell into a deep pit in the Beit Guvrin area, near Route 35.

The pit was about 20 meters deep. The soldier, a fighter in the elite Maglan unit, is conscious and his condition is defined as light. He received medical treatment at the scene and was evacuated by helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

Efforts continued for more than an hour to get the soldier out of the pit using a system of ropes. The rescue was carried out by volunteers from the rescue unit together with a team from the Fire and Rescue Division and soldiers from Unit 669 of the Air Force.

The complex rescue involved 29 volunteers from the Etzion-Yehuda Rescue Unit, and was led by the unit's climbing, surfing and rescue team.