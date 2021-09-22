Brazil's president forced to dine on NYC street over vax mandate

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was forced to dine outdoors in New York City during his trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

Bolsonaro, who traveled to New York ahead of his address to the assembly Tuesday, recovered from the coronavirus last year and has not received the COVID vaccine.

Under New York City’s universal vaccine mandate, Bolsonaro is barred from indoor dining – despite having recovered from the virus.

Bolsonaro was spotted eating pizza outdoors this week, after being barred from eating inside the restaurant, in line with the city’s COVID vaccine mandate.

The Brazilian president sparred publicly with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio over the former's trip and the vaccine mandate, with de Blasio telling Bolsonaro he was unwelcome in the Big Apple.

“We need to send a message to all the world leaders, including most notably Bolsonaro from Brazil, that if you intend to come here, you need to be vaccinated,” de Blasio said Monday.

“If you don’t want to be vaccinated, don’t bother coming because everyone should be safe together.”

Last week, Bolsonaro rejected calls to get vaccinated, saying that after having recovered from the virus, he does not need the vaccine.

“Why take the vaccine? To have antibodies, isn’t that right? My antibody levels are way up high,” Bolsonaro said. “After everybody in Brazil is vaccinated, I’ll decide.”