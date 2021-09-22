Thousands of visitors flock to Gush Etzion during Sukkot

Thousands of visitors arrived in Gush Etzion and enjoyed tourist sites, attractions, and activities on the first day of Hol Hamoed Sukkot (Intermediate Day of the Sukkot festival) Wednesday.

The Gush Etzion Regional Council in coordination with the Gush Tourism Division prepared in advanced for the many visitors by arranging special events and activities.

Visitors Wednesday enjoyed the tourism sites and attractions suitable for the whole family including: visits to heritage sites and visitor centers, chocolate and art workshops, petting zoos, horseback riding, guided tours, ATV and jeep rides, along with a wide variety of B&B accommodations throughout the area.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman said: “Thank you to all of many visitors who already arrived today. We invite more guests to visit us throughout Sukkot as our ‘Ushpizin’ and enjoy this part of the country through our attractions, views, and the crisp mountain air of Gush Etzion. Come experience your heritage on the Path of the Patriarchs and connect to the reestablished Gush, through our tourist sites, and see the future being built here in Gush Etzion. Chag Sameach to all!”

Tourism Director Moshe Bruce added: “Chol Hamoed Sukkot is another opportunity to enjoy the tourist attractions and nature in Gush Etzion and we are happy to see the Nation of Israel “voting with their feet” and visiting us. I invite everyone to take advantage of the wonderful holiday and enjoy an unforgettable experience in Gush Etzion.”