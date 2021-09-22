Family caught violating quarantine in Holon

A couple and their two children, all of whom had been diagnosed with coronavirus, were caught violating quarantine over the holiday, Israel Hayom reported.

The family was driving in their vehicle when they were stopped in Holon for a routine inspection by the police. During the check, the police officer asked for their ID numbers, and discovered that they had all tested positive for coronavirus and were required to quarantine.

The officers emphasized to the family that they must return home immediately and remain in quarantine until the time stipulated by the Health Ministry. After their quarantine ends, the family must report to the police station, the officers said.

Israel Hayom also quoted footage of the event in which the driver can be heard telling the shocked police officer that he does not have coronavirus.

"I was sick but I got out of quarantine yesterday," he told her. The officer responded that her data shows that he is coronavirus-positive, and therefore must be in quarantine.

"I don't have a recovery certificate, I didn't receive proof of recovery. Did I need proof from the doctor?" he asked her. "Tomorrow I'll go to the station and explain."

In a similar incident, during a supervisory visit to people required to quarantine, police located a confirmed coronavirus patient, a resident of the town of Adora, violating quarantine and spending time in another town near Hebron.

The officers emphasized to the man that he must remain in quarantine in the location he said he would be in, and that with the end of his quarantine period, he must report to the police station.