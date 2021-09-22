Ayatollah to athletes: Don't give 'Zionist regime' legitimacy
Iranian Supreme Leader extols Olympic medalists to not fall into the trap of competing against Israelis.
Iranian demonstrators burn Israeli flag
Flash 90
