PA official: Israeli merchants 'harvest' terrorists' organs for 'settlers,' soldiers
Senior PA official rehashes the blood harvesting libel in an official TV presentation.
Tags: PA Blood Libel
Organ transplant
iStock
|
MainAll NewsInside IsraelPA official: Israeli merchants 'harvest' terrorists' organs for 'settlers,' soldiers
PA official: Israeli merchants 'harvest' terrorists' organs for 'settlers,' soldiers
Senior PA official rehashes the blood harvesting libel in an official TV presentation.
Tags: PA Blood Libel
Organ transplant
iStock
top