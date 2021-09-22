New book reveals details of Trump's bid to nullify 2020 election

An attorney for then-President Donald Trump drew up a plan to nullify the results of the 2020 presidential election and enable Trump to win the Electoral College and remain in office, according to a new book.

The book, Peril, by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, which hit bookstores Tuesday, claims that former Chapman University law professor John Eastman penned a six-point memorandum on Trump’s behalf, urging then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Under the plan, as claimed in Peril, Pence would use his power as president of the special congressional session on January 6th certifying the results of the Electoral College vote to deny certification by declaring an impasse in recognizing the winner in a number of swing states.

Pence was urged to cite claims of mass election fraud to deny certification for Joe Biden’s electoral slates in states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, with the memorandum calling the vice president the “ultimate arbiter” of the election results.

“The fact is that the Constitution assigns this power to the Vice President as the ultimate arbiter,” Eastman is quoted as writing in the memo.

Without electors from the contested swing states, Biden would fall short of the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election, sending the matter to the House of Representatives to elect the president.

With Republicans holding majorities in 26 states and the House electing a president based on state delegations rather than individual House votes, Trump would be elected so long as he won the backing of Republican lawmakers.

According to Woodward and Costa, Trump and Pence clashed over the plan, with a shouting match erupting on January 5th, the day before the special session of Congress to certify the results.

The book also claimed the Pence had consulted with George Herbert Walker Bush’s Vice President, Dan Quayle, who urged him to reject the plan to overturn the election results.