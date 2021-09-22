AIPAC: "Extremists in Congress are playing politics with Israeli & Palestinian lives"

AIPAC has responded to the efforts of Democrat cingressmen to delay the approval of US aid to support the Iron Dome systems.

"Extremists in Congress are playing politics with Israeli & Palestinian lives", the organization wrote. "Calling to remove funding for a lifesaving defensive system is an affront to our values, risks further conflict, and is counter to the commitment made by Biden & supported by Congressional leadership".

"The defensive system intercepted over 90% of Hamas rockets fired at Israeli cities this past May", the pro-Israel lobby added. "Countless Israeli and Palestinian civilians would have been killed without Iron Dome".

"Each rocket could have killed Jews or Arabs. The terrorists in Gaza firing the rockets don't discriminate".

"It's simple: Iron Dome saves lives. Blocking funding for Iron Dome helps terrorists kill civilians".