Foreign Ministry: 'Butcher of Tehran' continues to fool intl. community'

Israel's Foreign Ministry responded to the speech given by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday,

"Iran’s ayatollah regime constitutes a clear and immediate threat to the Middle East and world peace," the ministry said,



"The new government in Iran, headed by the “Butcher of Tehran” Raisi, and consisting largely of ministers suspected of terrorism and on global sanctions lists, is the extremist face of a regime that has brought harm to Iranian citizens for over forty years, which encourages and finances terrorism, and which is destabilizing the entire Middle East.



"Raisi continues to fool the international community in a speech filled with lies and cynicism.



"The international community must condemn the Iranian regime and prevent any possibility of nuclear capabilities and weapons falling into the hands of these extremists," the ministry's statement concluded.