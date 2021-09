The Health Ministry reported that in the last day, 8,691 Israelis have been diagnosed with the coronavirus out of 172,530 tests which were performed.

710 patients are currently hospitalized in serious condition, 187 of whom are on ventilators.

7,567 people have died from the coronavirus since the epidemic began in Israel.

Earlier Tuesday night, a 31-year-old woman who had not been vaccinated died from the coronavirus at Assaf Harofeh Medical Center.