House Democrats threatening to foil Israel aid bill

A number of radical Democrats including "Squad" members Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are threatening to vote against a new government budget out of opposition for the $1 billion intended to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome defense system, according to a Bloomington News report.

Republicans across the board are expected to oppose the move due to its debt ceiling provision, while it would take just three Democrats voting against to have the bill shelved.

While Democrats were attempting to negotiate modifications allowing the bill to be put up for a vote, self-acknowledged anti-Israel activists Omar Rashida Tlaib whose mother was born in a PA-controlled village bordering Ramallah and father in a neighborhood of Jerusalem and who supports the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) movement as well as a one-state solution and Somalia-born fellow BDS backer Ilhan Omar have come out against the aid package although they have failed to clarify on what grounds they object to the provisions.

The bill comes following a Defense Department request for a $1 billion package to replenish Israel's stock of Iron Dome missiles employed in defense of the Jewish State during a month of rocket attacks by Hamas and Islamic Jihad in May of this year.

In July, Leaders of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations criticized Omar after she told CNN that Jewish Democrats were not “partners in justice.”

“We condemn the disgraceful comments made by Representative Ilhan Omar (MN-5) in a CNN interview in which she accused her Jewish Congressional colleagues, along with the Jewish people as a whole, of not being committed to the pursuit of justice..."

“The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an eloquent voice for Jewish values, and was fond of the Torah passage 'Justice, justice shall you pursue.' Seeking justice is a core tenet of our faith, a tenet sustained throughout 2000 years as an oppressed, stateless minority and championed since 1948 by the State of Israel,” they added.

In the interview with Jake Tapper, Omar defended a recent statement comparing Israel and the United States to Hamas and the Taliban, saying she did not regret her initial statement.

Asked if she understood why Democrats, especially fellow Jewish Democrats, found her previous comments on Israel to be anti-Semitic, Omar shot back that they were not “partners in justice.”

In response to Omar’s recent comparison between Israel and the Taliban, 12 of the 25 Jewish Democrats in the US House of Representatives published a statement saying the grouping of the United States and Israel with the Taliban and Hamas in remarks about pursuing war crimes prosecutions gives “cover to terrorist groups” and called on Omar to clarify her earlier statements.

Omar then fired back at her Jewish colleagues and said, “It’s shameful for colleagues who call me when they need my support to now put out a statement asking for ‘clarification’ and not just call.”

“The Islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive. The constant harassment & silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable,” added Omar.

In May, Omar called Israel's retaliations for Gazan rocket fire on civilians an "act of terrorism," but failed to condemn the rockets themselves, or Hamas' use of Gazan civilians as human shields.

In 2019, Israel announced it would bar entry to Omar and fellow Muslim congresswoman Rashida Tlaib over their support for BDS.