Police prepare for Priestly Blessing at Western Wall

During the intermediate days of Sukkot, the Birkat Cohanim (Priestly Blessing) will be held at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

The Jerusalem District Police, under the command of District Commander Superintendent Doron Turgeman, is preparing for the event, which usually attracts tens of thousands of worshippers.

Hundreds of Israeli police officers, Border Police officers and volunteers will be deployed throughout the city of Jerusalem, with an emphasis on the Old City area and the traffic routes in the area.

The police said that as part of the police activity, checkpoints will be set up, in order to direct the public attempting to reach the Western Wall plaza, in accordance with traffic and the number of participants set by the political echelon.

Due to this arrangement, many streets in and around the Old City will be closed to traffic.

The public is asked to refrain from traveling to the area of the Old City area during the holidays by private vehicles and to avail themselves of public transportation and the light rail.

The police are urging the public to obey the instructions of the police and security guards and to act in accordance with the coronavirus regulations, including wearing a face mask at a gathering or mass prayer event.