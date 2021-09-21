Police volunteer killed in hit-and-run

A police officer and a volunteer were struck by a vehicle while carrying out activities to locate illegal residents in Nahariya Tuesday morning.

The volunteer, Hossam Sagiir, 32, a resident of the Druze village of Yarka, was killed and the police officer was moderately injured. The vehicle that hit the policemen fled the scene and was located shortly after near the town of Shlomi in northern Israel.

The driver, a resident of Arraba, was arrested along with a second individual on suspicion of involvement in the incident.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medic Daniel Abdelhak said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw the two injured people lying inside the work site, suffering from injuries to their upper body. We examined the wounded and carried out medical treatment. One of the wounded was unconscious and I immediately started performing CPR on him, I transferred him to an intensive care unit and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other wounded man, who was fully conscious, was treated on the spot and taken to the hospital in stable condition."

Border Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai called the incident, "a step up in violence and a warning sign that should concern us all."