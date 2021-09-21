Lebanon's new government wins vote of confidence

Lebanon's new government on Monday won a vote of confidence for a policy program that aims to remedy the country’s economic crisis.

According to reports in news agencies, the program drawn up by Prime Minister Najib Mikati's government promises to revive talks with the International Monetary Fund and initiate reforms that donors want to see before they will unlock badly needed foreign assistance.

The session lasted for more than seven hours, at the conclusion of which the cabinet won the vote with a majority of 85 over 15.

The new Lebanese government headed by Mikati was just recently formed after a 13-month impasse as the country grapples with one of the worst crises in its history.

Mikati took on the task of forming a new government in late July, days after fellow veteran politician Saad Hariri threw in the towel.

His draft policy program will renew and develop a financial recovery plan drawn up by the previous government, which set out a shortfall in the financial system of some $90 billion.

Lebanon did not have a government since the previous Cabinet resigned following the deadly port explosion that rocked the capital of Beirut last August. Over 200 people were killed in the blast, which also left thousands injured and devastated much of the city.

Amid the fuel shortages in Lebanon, the Hezbollah terrorist organization arranged for dozens of trucks carrying Iranian diesel to arrive in Lebanon.

The overland delivery through neighboring Syria violates US sanctions imposed on Tehran after former President Donald Trump pulled America out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

The shipment is being portrayed as a victory by Hezbollah, which stepped in to supply the fuel from its patron, Iran, while the cash-strapped Lebanese government grapples with months-long fuel shortages that have paralyzed the country.

Mikati last week criticized the Iranian fuel shipments imported by Hezbollah, saying they constitute a breach of Lebanon's sovereignty.

