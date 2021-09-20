Huntington latest NY town to adopt IHRA definition of anti-Semitism

Huntington, New York has adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism.

The Long Island town joined other local municipalities that have already adopted the IHRA definition this year, including North Hempstead, Oyster Bay, Glen Cover and Great Neck.

A majority of Huntington’s governing board voted for a resolution approving the adoption of the definition at a meeting last Tuesday.

“Adopting the widely-recognized IHRA definition and its accompanying list of 11 examples of contemporary anti-Semitism is one of the most effective steps governments can take to combat rising Jew-hatred,” said Combat Anti-Semitism. “It reflects a genuine commitment to fighting anti-Semitism in all its forms and a firm understanding of its underlying causes."

In June, New Castle, New York, located in Westchester County, also adopted the definition.

So far in the state of New York, six municipal and two county governments have adopted the IHRA definition.

Combat Anti-Semitism noted that “while a vast majority of local councils in the United Kingdom, for example, have made this important move, it has not become commonplace yet in the United States.”

“[This] is unfortunate given the sharp rise of anti-Semitism in the country in recent years,” the group said. “To protect their Jewish communities and foster religious tolerance, local governments throughout the U.S. should adopt the definition and use it as a guide to ferret out anti-Semitic hatred.”