Bullet narrowly misses woman holding baby in Kiryat Arba

A group of Arabs fired at several Jewish houses Monday afternoon in the Givat Gal neighborhood of Kiryat Arba, near Hebron. No injuries were reported.

One bullet narrowly missed a woman who was holding her infant daughter.

This is not the first time Arabs have fired weapons at the Givat Gal neighborhood. Last time, a bullet struck a wall right next to where a young girl was sleeping.

Last week, Kiryat Arba residents held a demonstration in protest against the growing number of shooting and stone-throwing attacks perpetrated by Arabs against their community.