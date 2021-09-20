NYC cop arrested for vandalizing Jewish camp on Rosh Hashanah

A New York City police officer has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing a Jewish camp on Rosh Hashanah, Mid Hudson News reported.

The suspect faces felony burglary charges. He is accused of breaking into a Jewish camp in Dutchess County, New York on September 8, the second day of Rosh Hashanah.

According to Mid Hudson News, Matthew McGrath, 37, allegedly broke into Camp Young Judea, where he proceeded to smash windows and vandalize the director’s home, as well as damage the property.

After the defacement was found, the camp called New York State Police.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police arrested McGrath on September 15 on two counts of burglary and two counts of criminal mischief, reported the Daily Voice.

The suspect had prior connections to the camp, and his mother lives nearby, according to media reports.

McGrath, a New York City police officer, was off-duty when he was arrested. He was released on his own recognizance and is required to appear in court in early October.