Mass shooting at Russian university

At least six people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm Monday, state media agency RIA Novosti reported.

A male student at the university who was wounded and taken into custody after fighting with police has been identified as the suspected shooter. The Investigative Committee law enforcement agency released a statement saying that the suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the suspect used a hunting rifle he had obtained in May to carry out the attack.

Footage from the shooting shows students leaping from a first-floor window in order to escape.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog conveyed his condolences to the Russian people following the shooting attack.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the mass shooting at Perm University in Russia. My thoughts are with the injured, the survivors, and the victims' families. On behalf of the Israeli people, I send our deepest condolences to President Putin and the Russian people." Herzog said.

President Herzog's diplomatic advisor Ambassador Zvi Vapni spoke with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Israel today to convey the President's condolences.