New criteria offer advantage to new synagogues in Judea, Samaria

Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina) has set new criteria for receiving State support to found new synagogues - and the criteria offer a significant advantage to synagogues which will be built in Judea and Samaria.

In total, 20 million shekel ($6,225,780) will be distributed to 30 local authorities in which there are not enough buildings for prayers. Each synagogue will receive approximately 600,000 shekel ($186,773).

This is support which is provided every year, but for the first time it prioritizes "a town or neighborhood which is located in a place which is sensitive in terms of security."

A source familiar with the details told Arutz Sheva that the purpose of this clause is to divert the funds to towns in Judea and Samaria, but that it could be that some cities near Gaza, such as Sderot and Netivot, will also benefit from the budget for constructing synagogues.

During the most recent government meeting, an extension was approved for the list of national priority areas, including towns in Judea and Samaria. Ministers, mostly from the Meretz and Labor parties, debated whether to approve the decision, which essentially constitutes providing benefits to towns in Judea and Samaria as well as other towns.

Senior officials on the left said that in three months, a new map will be made which is "more appropriate for our agenda and for that of this government."

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) told Arutz Sheva: "The Left can demand as much as they want. The settlements in Judea and Samaria will not be removed from the list of national priority areas."