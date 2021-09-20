COVID in decline? Fewer infections, lower infection rate

A total of 6,456 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Monday morning, down from 8,585 new cases reported Monday.

The percentage of tests coming back positive rose from 6.21% Saturday to 5.17% Sunday.

There are now 76,541 known active cases of the virus across Israel, including 1,109 hospitalized patients with COVID.

Since the pandemic began, 1,231,660 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported.

The number of seriously ill patients fell Monday from 736 Sunday to 714. Of those, 250 are in critical condition, with 194 are on respirators.

Thus far, a total of 7,541 coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded across Israel, including 13 deaths on Sunday.

The infection coefficient fell to 0.92 as of September 9th, the most recent data available, falling from 0.93, below the 1.0 reproduction rate, the rate of spread required for the virus to maintain itself within a population.