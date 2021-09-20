Government mulling new wave of COVID restrictions

The Israeli Health Ministry is mulling a series of new COVID restrictions, including a number of measures targeted at Israelis who have not received a coronavirus booster shot.

According to a report by Channel 12 Monday morning, under the new plan being considered by the Health Ministry, starting on October 15th, Israeli malls could be restricted to shoppers with a valid Green Pass.

That would limit entry to indoor shopping centers to people with certificates of recovery from COVID, a COVID booster shot, or who received their second COVID shot less than six months ago.

In addition, the Ministry is considering increasing the health insurance premiums for Israelis who are not fully vaccinated, with two shots if the second shot was received less than half a year ago, or three shots if the second shot was received more than six months ago.

Furthermore, driving lessons and tests will be restricted to people with a valid Green Pass.

Limits will also be placed on non-urgent medical care, with unvaccinated patients being required to undergo a COVID test before receiving care.

The plan for the new restrictions, which has yet to be finalized, is expected to go up for deliberations in the Coronavirus Cabinet after the Sukkot holiday.