ADL: 60% of kids face harassment in online gaming
Most children say they have experienced some form of harassment while gaming online, according to an Anti-Defamation League report.
Archive photo: Using the computer
Istock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaADL: 60% of kids face harassment in online gaming
ADL: 60% of kids face harassment in online gaming
Most children say they have experienced some form of harassment while gaming online, according to an Anti-Defamation League report.
Archive photo: Using the computer
Istock
top