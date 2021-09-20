Yeshiva University ranked as 68th best college in the US

Yeshiva University (YU) has secured the 68th spot in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best National University Rankings released this week – rising from No. 76 in 2021 and moving up 29 spots in the last three years. This marks the second consecutive year that YU has been ranked by the report as one of the nation’s top universities.

YU also placed No. 33 in the Best Value Schools category, up from 54th position last year. This accolade recognizes the colleges and universities that offer students the best value based on academic quality and average cost of attendance.

“We are delighted by YU’s ascent in the U.S. News & World Report Rankings, an impressive achievement,” said Dr. Selma Botman, Yeshiva University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. “This ranking underscores our success educating students, introducing new academic programs, contributing new knowledge, and engaging with alumni in creative ways throughout the year.”

The elevated ranking also “demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that an excellent, values-based education is accessible to all qualified students, regardless of financial need,” she added.

Published by U.S. News & World Report, the Best National University Rankings annually rate 1,466 American colleges and universities that grant bachelor’s degrees. The rankings are based on data that U.S. News & World Report collects from an annual survey sent to each school, as well as opinion surveys from reliable third-party faculty members and administrators. Benchmarks range from student-faculty ratio and faculty resources, to graduation and retention rates and alumni giving.

Yeshiva University shares its No. 68 spot with Fordham University, Indiana University-Bloomington, Southern Methodist University, Texas A&M University, University of Massachusetts-Amherst and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Princeton placed first in the 2022 rankings, followed by Columbia, Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which all tied for second.

“This continued rise in the rankings reflects strong execution on our long term strategy of growth through investments in the key areas of Values & Leadership, STEM & Health, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, and Great Jobs & Impactful Careers,” said Dr. Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University. “We are moving YU forward into its next great era, and I am deeply thankful to our faculty, staff, lay leaders and students who are driving our growth.”